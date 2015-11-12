WASHINGTON Nov 12 There is no formal meeting scheduled between U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin when the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies gather in Antalya, Turkey, next week, the White House said on Thursday.

"But, as is often the case at the G20 and other multilateral leaders' meetings, we fully expect they'll have ample opportunity for discussion directly," U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said at a White House news briefing.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey)