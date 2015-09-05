ANKARA, Sept 5 South Africa's rand could fall further, but that is not necessarily a "bad thing" and the currency must be allowed to play its role as a shock absorber, central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Saturday.

Kganyago also told Reuters in an interview at the G20 finance chiefs meeting in Ankara that, to the extent rand depreciation was part of a global foreign exchange rebalancing, it need not be a worry.

Currencies are a major topic at the G20 meeting, as emerging markets such as South Africa and Turkey have been battered by a stronger dollar this year, as the greenback has risen on expectations the United States will hike rates. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)