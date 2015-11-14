BELEK, Turkey Nov 14 South Africa's on-going drought could have a "serious impact" on food prices and ultimately knock growth, employment and revenues for the continent's most advanced economy, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Saturday.

Nene also told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of this weekend's G20 meeting in Turkey that state power company Eskom has "breathing space" before it needs to return to capital markets for funding.

"If it's long, indeed it will have serious impact on the food prices. It will have an impact on economic growth because agriculture is one of our focus areas. It would also have an impact on employment; it would have an impact on our revenues," he said. "We are bracing ourselves for the worst." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)