(Adds Kremlin statement, Ukraine, background)
By Matt Spetalnick and Lidia Kelly
BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 U.S. President Barack
Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need
for a Syria-led political transition, including U.N.-mediated
talks, when they spoke at the G20 summit on Sunday, a White
House official said.
The Cold War superpower foes have been at odds over the
future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom Moscow supports
and Washington wants gone, as well as the conflict in Ukraine.
In a 35 minute discussion on the sidelines of the Group of
20 (G20) meeting in Turkey, Obama and Putin discussed efforts to
find a solution to the conflict, which had been made more
pressing by the attacks in Paris that killed 129 people, the
U.S. official said.
"President Obama and President Putin agreed on the need for
a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition, which would
be proceeded by UN-mediated negotiations between the Syrian
opposition and regime as well a ceasefire," the official said.
Obama welcomed efforts by all countries in confronting
Islamic State, noting the importance of Russia's military
efforts in Syria focusing on the group, the official said.
Following the talks, Russian media quoted a top Kremlin
adviser as saying the two countries have similar approach
towards fighting terrorism but differ on tactics.
"Strategic objectives relating to the fight against the
Islamic State are, in principle, very similar (between Russia
and the U.S.), but there are differences on the tactics side,"
Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.
Russia stands accused of targeting groups other than Islamic
State in air strikes in Syria, including fighters backed by the
United States and its allies.
The White House official said Obama also reiterated his
support for the implementation of the Minsk agreement, a deal to
end fighting in eastern Ukraine agreed by the leaders of
Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Lidia Kelly, Writing by Dasha
Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)