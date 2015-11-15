BELEK, Turkey Nov 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew told senior Chinese officials on Sunday he would
support adding the renminbi currency to the basket on which the
International Monetary Fund's SDR unit is based, if it meets the
IMF's criteria, Lew's spokesperon said.
Lew met with China's vice premier and finance minister on
the sidelines of the G-20 leaders meeting in Turkey, the
spokesperson said.
The IMF is expected to this month approve the inclusion of
the yuan into its $280 billion basket of currency reserves,
known officially as Special Drawing Rights, or SDR.
The yuan's inclusion in the basket would mark a major
diplomatic victory for Beijing's campaign to internationalise
the currency.
(Reporting by David Dolan)