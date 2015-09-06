(Adds detail, background)
ANKARA, Sept 6 More needs to be done to achieve
2 percent global growth over five years, as targeted by G20
countries last year, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet
Yilmaz said on Sunday.
Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year and has just
finished hosting a meeting of finance ministers in the capital
Ankara, from where Yilmaz was speaking.
Yilmaz, who is Turkey's deputy prime minister in charge of
the economy, also said that an interest rate rise by the U.S.
Federal Reserve in the coming months would not have a
fundamental impact on emerging markets, describing the expected
move as "normalisation".
However, he said that preparations were being made for
different scenarios for U.S. Federal Reserve policy.
Emerging markets, including Turkey, have been hit by capital
outflows on speculation about when the United States will
increase interest rates, with yield-hungry investors moving
money out of riskier investments.
In recent months domestic political uncertainty has also
spooked investors, exacerbating the sell-off in emerging
markets.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Orhan Coskun; Writing by
Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Goodman)