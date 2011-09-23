WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Finance chiefs from the
Group of 20 major economies on Thursday expressed a heightened
sense of urgency about dealing with the euro area debt crisis
and its impact on the global economy, a senior U.S. Treasury
official said.
The official, speaking to reporters following a G20 dinner
meeting, said the central bankers and finance ministers
discussed the importance of Europe quickly deploying its
bailout fund with enough financial force to quell the crisis.
The European policymakers spoke with what the official
described as an absolute commitment securing parliamentary
approvals for the European Financial Stability Facility and
implementing it quickly.
Although there was a discussion of leveraging the European
Financial Stability Facility to boost its impact, there was no
focus on any one specific mechanism.
The officials also did not discuss any possible increased
contributions to the International Monetary Fund from
contributions from the so-called BRICS emerging markets.
(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)