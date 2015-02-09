(Adds quotes, link)
ISTANBUL Feb 9 Structural reforms as well as
fiscal and monetary policy must be part of any strategy for
global growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and British
Finance Minister George Osborne said in a joint Wall Street
Journal op-ed published late on Sunday.
The article, on the eve of a meeting of G20 finance
ministers and central bankers in Istanbul, said reforms to boost
productivity and raise living standards were key, including
infrastructure investment and support for small businesses.
"Our message at the G20 is this: governments must use the
full set of tools they have at their disposal to support their
economies and realize the collective G20 objective of strong,
sustainable and balanced global growth," they wrote.
They also said it was important for Greece to implement a
credible and comprehensive approach to reform, recovery and
economic growth, in close consultation with its European and
international partners.
