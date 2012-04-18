WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. government will
face a major test on whether it has the capacity to govern when
it is faced with big tax and budget decisions at the end of the
year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on
Wednesday.
Before 2013, the United States will be forced to deal with
the expiration of tax cuts that affect nearly all U.S.
taxpayers, automatic budget cuts that are set to kick in, as
well as another debate over raising the country's debt limit.
"It will be a big test in Washington, a big test of the
country to govern itself in how Washington deals with those
challenges," Geithner said ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20
finance ministers on Friday.
"Hopefully we use it as an opportunity to make another
significant step towards long term fiscal reform at that time,"
he said.
