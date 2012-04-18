WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Wednesday said it was important that
debt-stricken European nations avoid moving too sharply with
immediate budget cuts and tax hikes, since that could undermine
growth and chances for reform.
"It's very important to get that balance right between ...
growth and austerity," Geithner told an event at the Brookings
Institution. "The best way to do that is ... with some
gradually phased in medium-term plans for reform."
"To try to do it all up front, the risk is ... you're
undermining the prospects for some stability in growth, some
recovery in growth, and you may end up undermining and setting
back the cause of reform," he added.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)