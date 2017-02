WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday China was "on the right path" in terms of letting market forces determine the value of the yuan.

"It is on the right path," Geithner said ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers on Friday.

China last week widened the trading band for the yuan . (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)