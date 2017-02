(Repeats to attach story to alert)

WASHINGTON, April 18 The United States' budget deficit should be gradually brought down to below 3 percent of gross domestic product, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.

"For a country like the United States, (the ideal level for the budget deficit), it's slightly below 3 percent of GDP. We are somewhere around 8 percent of GDP," Geithner said ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers on Friday. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)