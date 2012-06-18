By Lesley Wroughton
| LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The United States
suggested on Monday it would support a review of Greece's
international bailout, saying economic reforms under the
130-billion-euro rescue program were pushed off track by
elections narrowly won by the conservative New Democracy party.
In Sunday's vote, the New Democracy party of Antonis Samaras
failed to a win a strong mandate to implement the big spending
cuts and tax increases demanded by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund under terms of the rescue package.
Samaras has said Greece will meet its commitment under the
bailout, which aims to save the country from bankruptcy and an
exit from the euro zone.
"We can expect to see on the part of the European partners
and the IMF recognition that Greece's program has gone off track
for some period of time, in part because they had a protracted
political process and have not had a government," U.S. Under
Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters
on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Mexico.
It is the first time the United States, which is the largest
member country in the IMF, said it supports a review of the
Greek bailout program, although Brainard did not go as far as to
say the United States backed a renegotiation of the terms,
simply a review of timelines.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, already annoyed by slow
implementation of the Greek program, said at the G20 leaders'
summit that any loosening of Greece's reform promises would be
unacceptable.
Brainard said the Greek government had not been able to
implement reforms while undergoing recent elections.
"The Greek government has not been in a position to be
moving forward for this period of time in which the government
was unable to form, and find a way forward that is still very
much consistent with the reform commitments that were taken on.
Those are reform commitments that will have to be undertaken in
any circumstance," Brainard said.
She said economic stabilization programs were designed with
some flexibility, although she emphasized that previously agreed
reforms still needed to be implemented, such as restoring
competitiveness to the Greek private sector to boost growth.
"There is always in stabilization programs ... the ability
to recognize we need to give some more time, recognizing that
economic outcomes didn't come out quite the way that was
originally projected.
"There is ample room for both sides to sit back down,
recognizing the world has been somewhat more adverse," she
added.
She suggested that Greece could be given more time to
implement reforms.
"Basic reforms are going to be important regardless, but
there is a time dimension and a dimension of recognizing that
growth has been weaker than anticipated," Brainard added.
"So, there is room, I think, for both sides to move forward
and that is certainly what we are going to support," Brainard
said.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)