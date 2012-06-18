LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The United States suggested on Monday it would support a review of Greece's international bailout, saying economic reforms under the 130-billion-euro rescue program were pushed off track by elections narrowly won by the conservative New Democracy party.

In Sunday's vote, the New Democracy party of Antonis Samaras failed to a win a strong mandate to implement the big spending cuts and tax increases demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund under terms of the rescue package.

Samaras has said Greece will meet its commitment under the bailout, which aims to save the country from bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone.

"We can expect to see on the part of the European partners and the IMF recognition that Greece's program has gone off track for some period of time, in part because they had a protracted political process and have not had a government," U.S. Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Mexico.

It is the first time the United States, which is the largest member country in the IMF, said it supports a review of the Greek bailout program, although Brainard did not go as far as to say the United States backed a renegotiation of the terms, simply a review of timelines.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, already annoyed by slow implementation of the Greek program, said at the G20 leaders' summit that any loosening of Greece's reform promises would be unacceptable.

Brainard said the Greek government had not been able to implement reforms while undergoing recent elections.

"The Greek government has not been in a position to be moving forward for this period of time in which the government was unable to form, and find a way forward that is still very much consistent with the reform commitments that were taken on. Those are reform commitments that will have to be undertaken in any circumstance," Brainard said.

She said economic stabilization programs were designed with some flexibility, although she emphasized that previously agreed reforms still needed to be implemented, such as restoring competitiveness to the Greek private sector to boost growth.

"There is always in stabilization programs ... the ability to recognize we need to give some more time, recognizing that economic outcomes didn't come out quite the way that was originally projected.

"There is ample room for both sides to sit back down, recognizing the world has been somewhat more adverse," she added.

She suggested that Greece could be given more time to implement reforms.

"Basic reforms are going to be important regardless, but there is a time dimension and a dimension of recognizing that growth has been weaker than anticipated," Brainard added.

"So, there is room, I think, for both sides to move forward and that is certainly what we are going to support," Brainard said. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)