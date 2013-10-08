By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A senior U.S. Treasury
official called on Congress on Tuesday to re-open the government
and raise the debt ceiling or risk hurting the United States'
international reputation as a safe haven and stable financial
center.
"We cannot become a nation where the threat of default is
repeatedly used without incurring permanent damage to America's
reputation, and raising the cost of credit for businesses and
families, and for our government," the official told reporters
ahead of a gathering of finance officials from the Group of 20
top economies in Washington later this week.
The G20 gathering, which coincides with the fall meetings of
the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, could become
another pressure point for the Obama administration to urge
Congress to raise the borrowing limit on the nation's debt.
A bitter fiscal stalemate has shut down the U.S. government
for eight days and threatens to prevent an increase in the
country's $16.7 trillion legal borrowing limit before an Oct. 17
deadline identified by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday
said they would insist on deficit-reduction talks with President
Barack Obama as a condition for raising the debt limit, but some
signaled they would be willing to pass short-term legislation to
avert a default in exchange for immediate talks.
Obama said he would be willing to negotiate on budget issues
only after Republicans agree to re-open the federal government
and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
The U.S. Treasury official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said it was more difficult to promote U.S. interests
abroad while the government remains closed and with the threat
of default hanging over the nation.
For example, difficulty in getting any new legislation
through Congress has delayed the U.S. ratification of historic
changes at the IMF that would give more power to emerging
markets, hurting the United States' reputation for being open to
reform at international financial institution.
But the official said while U.S. fiscal issues will dominate
headlines, the talks later this week among the finance ministers
and central bankers of the G20 nations will also focus on
fragile growth in Europe, slowing prospects in some emerging
markets, Japan's plans for structural reforms, and the need for
China to move towards a market-based exchange rate.