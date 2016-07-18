(Adds quotes, details on currencies, Lew meetings in Greece)

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Treasury believes foreign exchange markets are behaving largely in line with underlying economic fundamentals this week ahead of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will nonetheless still emphasize the need for the world's biggest economies to avoid competitive currency devaluations at the meeting in Chengdu, China, the official told reporters on a conference call.

The dollar has risen against a number of currencies buffeted by Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, including the pound, the euro and China's yuan, which earlier on Monday fell below the psychologically important level of 6.7 to the dollar for the first time in nearly six years..

"As I look at foreign exchange markets today, there's nothing that strikes me as being particularly out of line with the underlying fundamentals that I'm seeing or the history of these markets in the way they've behaved," the official said.

The Treasury has made a point about currency markets not being "disorderly" to discourage unwarranted intervention by the Bank of Japan to reduce the yen's value.

Asked if China's yuan looked undervalued, the official said there has been downward pressure on the currency due to capital outflows from China, and U.S. officials had emphasized the need for Beijing to move to a more market-determined currency. The "hallmark" of success in that area will be whether the yuan is allowed to appreciate again when capital flows shift inward, the official added.

Lew is traveling to the G20 meeting in Chengdu on Saturday and Sunday, but will stop first in Athens Wednesday and Thursday to discuss fiscal reforms with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

Lew will encourage the Greek leaders to "continue making robust progress on reforms this summer that will pave the way for additional disbursements of assistance this fall and for IMF and European discussions on the timing and details of debt relief," the official said.

Later, at the G20 meeting, the Treasury official said the group's top finance officials would discuss the implications of the Brexit vote on the global economy and would repeat their past calls for countries to use all available tools to promote strong, sustainable and balanced growth.

"There is scope to think about particularly fiscal policy in a more systematic and comprehensive way than we have so far," the official added. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by G Crosse and Diane Craft)