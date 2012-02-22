WASHINGTON Feb 22 A top U.S. Treasury Department official said on Wednesday that it was "critical" for Europe to put up a convincing firewall against the risk of financial contagion before discussion of more International Monetary Fund resources takes place.

Lael Brainard, Treasury's under secretary for international affairs, also said that Greece and its lenders have made "very significant commitments in recent days" which if they are met, will reduce Greek debt loads to levels that officials expect will avert default.

"When you put these things together, they suggest that the path forward for Greece, if it is able to deliver on the commitments, will be a sustainable path," Brainard told a news conference. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Rachelle Younglai and Stella Dawson)