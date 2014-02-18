BRIEF-Peabody energy expects to emerge from chapter 11 in early April 2017
* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The United States expressed concern on Tuesday about whether domestic demand will remain a principal driver of Japan's economy.
"Japan's economy has been largely driven by domestic demand over the last two years, but the outlook for domestic demand has clouded," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to members of the Group of 20, which includes many of the world's largest economies.
* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp