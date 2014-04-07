(Adds comments on Russia, paragraph 11)
WASHINGTON, April 7 The United States warned
Beijing on Monday that the recent depreciation of the Chinese
currency could raise "serious concerns" if it signaled a policy
shift away from allowing market-determined exchange rates.
Washington has been pressing China for years to allow its
currency to trade at stronger values. A weak yuan makes Chinese
exports cheaper for U.S. consumers at the expense of U.S.
producers. A weaker yuan also makes Chinese consumers less able
to buy foreign goods.
Last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew welcomed a
decision by China to allow its currency to vary more against the
dollar in daily trading.
Monday's comments by a senior official from the Treasury
Department suggested the United States was not completely sold
on China's intention to reduce authorities' interventions in
exchange markets.
"If the recent currency weakness signals a change in China's
policy away from allowing adjustment and moving toward a
market-determined exchange rate, that would raise serious
concerns," the official, who asked not to be named, told
journalists in a phone call.
In comments that outlined U.S. positions before meetings
later this week of the International Monetary Fund and between
Group of 20 nations, the official noted the widening of China's
currency trading band came just after a drop in the yuan's value
that coincided with reports of "considerable intervention" in
exchange markets by Chinese authorities. That is exactly the
sort of behavior Washington wants Beijing to ditch.
The United States also appears likely to pressure Europe at
the meetings to act more decisively to fix its troubled banking
sector.
The Treasury official said recent economic data from Europe
showed the region was experiencing "chronic low inflation and
weak demand." That appeared to be a nod to growing concerns that
Europe's economy is so weak it risks falling into a dangerous
spiral of falling prices and wages known as deflation.
"More needs to be done to support growth," the Treasury
official said.
The official had blunt words for other economic powers as
well, saying that Japan should avoid engaging in too much fiscal
austerity.
He said U.S. sanctions on Russian officials were already
having an impact on Russia's economy. The official also chided
emerging markets for going too slowly in adopting free-floating
currencies.
"Resistance in many emerging markets to moving more quickly
to market-determined exchange rate regimes is hindering the
rebalancing needed to ensure a lasting, strong global recovery,"
the official said.
