- PARIS Oct 14 U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday the International
Monetary Fund already had a good supply of uncommitted resources
that can be used to help in the battle to stem Europe's debt
crisis.
"They have very substantial resources that are uncommitted,"
Geithner said in a CNBC television interview.
He added that Europe also had strong resources of its own
and, if it put them to use "then we are very happy to see the
IMF play a continuing role, as it's been playing, in supporting
what Europe has been doing."
