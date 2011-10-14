- PARIS Oct 14 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday the International Monetary Fund already had a good supply of uncommitted resources that can be used to help in the battle to stem Europe's debt crisis.

"They have very substantial resources that are uncommitted," Geithner said in a CNBC television interview.

He added that Europe also had strong resources of its own and, if it put them to use "then we are very happy to see the IMF play a continuing role, as it's been playing, in supporting what Europe has been doing."

(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Mike Peacock)