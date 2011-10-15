PARIS Oct 15 U.S. economic growth has gained
some strength but remains too slow and would benefit from
passage of a job creation bill that congressional Republicans
have blocked, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on
Saturday.
Geithner, speaking at the conclusion of a Group of 20
meeting that focused on Europe's debt crisis, was lobbying for a
last-ditch effort by Democrats to win passage of at least parts
of a $447-billion jobs bill.
The bill was blocked by Senate Republicans last Tuesday but
President Barack Obama wants Congress to begin voting next week
piece by piece on the proposals.
Geithner told a news conference that U.S. growth was
"somewhat stronger" in the second half than earlier in the year
when he said a hard political fight over raising the debt limit
had sapped business and consumer confidence.
He added that Europe's debt crisis -- which G20 members are
still struggling to get under control -- had also hurt U.S.
growth and was slowing a recovery.
"For these reasons, we have proposed in the United States a
very substantial package of actions to strengthen growth and job
creation, tied to reforms that would reduce our fiscal deficits
to a sustainable position over the medium term," Geithner said.
In Washington on Saturday, Obama used a weekly radio address
to paint Republicans as obstructionists impeding his drive to
revive a slow-growing economy and lower high unemployment.
Geithner repeated that China could help restore faster
global growth by letting its yuan currency rise faster but said
he had not seen comments made by China's Premier Wen Jiabao
earlier who said China's exchange rate would remain steady to
protect its exporters.
He suggested it would be in China's own interest to allow
more rapid appreciation, which would tamp down inflation while
helping the global economy to reach more balanced growth.
"It's in the interests of the global economy for China to
let the exchange rate appreciate more rapidly and more broadly
in response to the upward pressure on the currency you are
seeing now," Geithner said.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville and Abhijit Neogy, editing by
Mike Peacock)