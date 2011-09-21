(Adds dropped word "it" from first sentence)
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Europe's debt crisis is the
biggest threat to the global economy, the U.S. Treasury said on
Wednesday, and it called on European policymakers to provide
unequivocal support to banks and governments under stress.
A senior Treasury official, speaking ahead of this week's
meetings of the global financial leaders, said Europe had
escalated its response to the crisis, but more work was
needed.
"The challenge they have before them is pretty clear. It is
to be able to unequivocally ensure that sovereigns with sound
fiscal plans have access to affordable financing. It is to
unequivocally assure that European banks have the requisite
liquidity and are sufficiently capitalized," the official told
reporters.
The official, who requested anonymity, said that
discussions about the European crisis and its impact on global
growth and market confidence will be the centerpiece of talks
starting on Thursday among finance ministers from the Group of
20 major economies and the International Monetary Fund over the
weekend. The crisis is threatening U.S. growth at a "fragile
time" for the recovery.
Chief among steps that Europe must take is to devote
adequate resources to to resolving the crisis, and it can
leverage its bailout funds by adopting some elements of
mechanisms employed by the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve
during the 2008-09 financial crisis, the official said.
The official added that the United States would call upon
the G20's key emerging market members, including China and
India, to do more to boost domestic demand, which can help take
up slack in global growth. A key part of this would be to let
their currencies rise more rapidly.
The official said China's yuan remains "substantially
undervalued" and allowing it to rise would aid Beijing's fight
against inflation and encourage other emerging markets,
especially those in Asia, to make their currencies more
market-driven.
"Greater exchange rate flexibility is a central instrument
for accomplishing this shift to domestic demand led growth,"
the official added.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by
Padraic Cassidy)