WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Europe's debt crisis is the biggest threat to the global economy, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday, and it called on European policymakers to provide unequivocal support to banks and governments under stress.

A senior Treasury official, speaking ahead of this week's meetings of the global financial leaders, said Europe had escalated its response to the crisis, but more work was needed.

"The challenge they have before them is pretty clear. It is to be able to unequivocally ensure that sovereigns with sound fiscal plans have access to affordable financing. It is to unequivocally assure that European banks have the requisite liquidity and are sufficiently capitalized," the official told reporters.

The official, who requested anonymity, said that discussions about the European crisis and its impact on global growth and market confidence will be the centerpiece of talks starting on Thursday among finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies and the International Monetary Fund over the weekend. The crisis is threatening U.S. growth at a "fragile time" for the recovery.

Chief among steps that Europe must take is to devote adequate resources to to resolving the crisis, and it can leverage its bailout funds by adopting some elements of mechanisms employed by the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve during the 2008-09 financial crisis, the official said.

The official added that the United States would call upon the G20's key emerging market members, including China and India, to do more to boost domestic demand, which can help take up slack in global growth. A key part of this would be to let their currencies rise more rapidly.

The official said China's yuan remains "substantially undervalued" and allowing it to rise would aid Beijing's fight against inflation and encourage other emerging markets, especially those in Asia, to make their currencies more market-driven.

