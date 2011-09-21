WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said Europe's debt crisis was the biggest threat to the global economy and called on European policymakers to provide unequivocal support to banks and governments under stress.

A senior Treasury official, speaking ahead of this week's meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund, said Europe had escalated its response to the crisis, but more work was needed.

"The challenge they have before them is pretty clear. It is to be able to unequivocally ensure that sovereigns with sound fiscal plans have access to affordable financing. It is to unequivocally assure that European banks have the requisite liquidity and are sufficiently capitalized," the official told reporters. (Reporting by David Lawder)