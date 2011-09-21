WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday said Europe's debt crisis was the biggest threat to
the global economy and called on European policymakers to
provide unequivocal support to banks and governments under
stress.
A senior Treasury official, speaking ahead of this week's
meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers and the
International Monetary Fund, said Europe had escalated its
response to the crisis, but more work was needed.
"The challenge they have before them is pretty clear. It is
to be able to unequivocally ensure that sovereigns with sound
fiscal plans have access to affordable financing. It is to
unequivocally assure that European banks have the requisite
liquidity and are sufficiently capitalized," the official told
reporters.
(Reporting by David Lawder)