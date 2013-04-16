WASHINGTON, April 16 Ways to boost global demand to help the faltering recovery will be a key focus for the United States during the upcoming meetings of finance ministers and central bankers from the world's top 20 economies, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"Our focus at this meeting has to be on supporting global demand," said the senior Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the meetings of the Group of 20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank later this week.

"There is growing concern about contraction of demand in the euro area, which accounts for one-fifth of global GDP."

Asked about competitive devaluations and the impact of Japan's aggressive monetary policy on the yen, the official said the U.S. will be watching closely to see how effective the policies are at boosting Japanese demand.