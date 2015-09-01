WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The Obama administration on
Tuesday urged China to carefully explain its policy changes to
financial markets and to shift its economic focus toward
consumer spending so that its economy can keep growing.
"Critical to China's success is moving forward with market
oriented reforms while at the same time carefully communicating
policy intentions and actions to financial markets," a senior
Treasury official said in a briefing ahead of a meeting of the
Group of 20 major economies.
"(China's) transition toward domestic demand is not only
fundamental to China meeting its G20 commitments but also to
China being able to continue to grow in the future."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)