* G20 focus so far on short-term measures, only buying time
- World Bank
* Growth reforms needed as well as belt-tightening - report
for G20
* G20 countries need to reverse measures that hurt trade
By Lesley Wroughton
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 17 The world's leading
economies have relied on short-term measures to get them through
the financial crisis and must now make deeper reforms to speed
up growth and ease debt problems in many rich countries, the
World Bank said.
The World Bank called for "enhanced G20 focus" on policies
to reinvigorate growth, in a report for the Group of 20 leaders
who meet for an annual summit on Monday and Tuesday against the
backdrop of Europe's debt and political crisis.
The report, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, also
urged "forceful" actions to prevent the euro zone debt crisis
from spilling over into the rest of the world.
World Bank chief Robert Zoellick said in media interviews
over the weekend the euro zone countries had to come up with a
plan quickly to overhaul the single currency area.
"It's no longer so much about which model the Europeans
choose. They should just decide on one. Quickly," Zoellick told
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine.
Slowing growth in emerging economies was "worrisome," the
World Bank said. Economic growth of above 6 percent in most
developing regions has been a vital source of strength for the
world economy since the financial crisis erupted in 2008.
"G20 policy actions since the onset of the global financial
crisis have had a dominant focus on short-term crisis response,"
the World Bank said. "Such measures are of course the first
order of business in a crisis, and much remains to be done on
fiscal and financial fronts to restore stability."
The Group of 20 was created in 1999 to bring together
financial policymakers from traditional economic powers and from
fast-growing developing economies such as China and Brazil.
When the global financial crisis threatened to plunge the
world economy into a meltdown, it became a forum for world
leaders to agree on measures such as extra spending to stimulate
their economies and emergency rescue funding for countries
unable to fund themselves in debt markets.
"However, short-term stabilization only buys time, and will
not produce robust growth unless accompanied by growth-enhancing
structural measures," the World Bank report said.
The G20 summit is set to be dominated by the euro zone
crisis for the third year in a row. Greece's election on Sunday
could determine whether the country stays in the single currency
bloc and raise fears of a further disintegration of the euro
zone.
The World Bank report said austerity measures to get budget
deficits under control were not enough and countries needed to
increase growth to address fiscal and debt problems.
"The current slowdown in advanced economies is not just a
cyclical phenomenon, but rather has deeper structural roots,
requiring structural reforms and investment in new sources of
growth," the Bank said.
The bank said growth in developing countries was likely to
remain under 6 percent through 2014, which was still strong but
below the rates of the past several years.
With growth in advanced economies likely to be lower for
some time, developing countries would have to trade more with
each other. However, the World Bank report said the global
financial crisis had led to a rise in trade protectionist
measures, with most of them by G20 countries.
It said between November 2008 and March 2012 governments
worldwide implemented more than 1,000 discriminatory trade
measures and most were implemented in G20 countries.
The World Bank urged the G20 to go beyond its usual call on
countries to refrain from protectionism and instead collectively
pledge to unwind the measures that impinge on trade.
(Editing by William Schomberg and Chizu Nomiyama)