MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Emerging economies
said on Sunday that they will challenge a tradition that has
placed an American at the head of the World Bank for decades, as
the Obama administration shows sensitivity to the need for
change at global institutions.
Emerging economies said it was time to break a decades-old
tradition that has long shut out candidates from the developing
world and kept an American at the head of the World Bank and a
European leader at the International Monetary Fund.
The problem emerging economies face is finding a candidate
willing to challenge the United States, which is the largest and
most influential shareholder in the World Bank and IMF.
"I am sure the United States will nominate an excellent
candidate but it is imperative that the process this time be
contestable," said Amar Bhattacharya, director of the G24
Secretariat, whose members include major developing and emerging
economies.
"There are very strong candidates in the developing world.
It is important, therefore, that emerging and developing
countries make every effort to identify suitable candidates from
the developing world," he added.
Bhattacharya said emerging and developing countries would
try to come up with a list of candidates by the deadline for
nominees on March 23.
The politically-thorny issue of whether the leadership of
the World Bank should be reserved for an American was not
formally raised during G20 meetings of finance ministers in
Mexico City at the weekend.
But U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner privately
sounded out ministers from emerging economies on the sidelines
on qualities necessary to head the World Bank, but did not say
who the U.S. candidate might be, senior G20 official told
Reuters.
Addressing a closing news conference on Sunday, Geithner
made no direct comment about the World Bank but appeared to send
a message that Washington recognized the need for change to
reflect the growing economic might of emerging economies.
"The U.S. has played a major role, and has been very
supportive, of reforms in the IMF and other international
financial institutions to significantly increase the voice and
vote of the major emerging economies in those institutions,"
Geithner said.
"That is very much in the interest of the United States, and
certainly in the interest of the broader legitimacy and
effectiveness of those institutions. We are very committed to
making sure those reforms take effect and we can build on those
reforms in the future," he added.
The question of who should heads the World Bank did not
feature prominently at the G20 as expected as ministers focused
on Europe's efforts to manage its debt crisis and ensuring that
the IMF is properly funded to deal with potential global fallout
from Europe's troubles.
Three people most often mentioned as possible U.S. nominees
are all American: former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers, U.S Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and U.S.
Ambassador to the UN Susan Rice. The State Department has said
Clinton would not be taking the job.
"They can put forward their candidate but rather than it
becoming a destructive exercise, it should be a constructive
process to that we attempt to build consensus on who the
candidate should be," South African Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan said.
"It is idealistic but let's give it a shot."
Groupings such as the BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa - have struggled to come up with candidates
given the long-standing dominance of Europe and the U.S. in the
institutions.
Mexico's central bank chief Agustin Carstens, who last year
launched an unsuccessful bid against France's Christine Lagarde
for the IMF top job, has ruled himself out of the World Bank
race. So has Nigeria's Finance Minister and former World Bank
Managing Director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Over the last few years the World Bank has taken steps to
enhance emerging markets' power and influence, endorsing a plan
in 2010 that gave more voting power to developing countries,
making China the third-largest shareholder behind the United
States and Japan.
Its chief economist is from China and two of the three
managing directors are from emerging markets Egypt and
Indonesia.
The World bank is the leading provider of development grants
and loans to poorer countries and its president is one of the
world's top policymakers.
