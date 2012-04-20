WASHINGTON, April 20 The Group of 20 finance chiefs did not deal with Argentina's takeover of oil company YPF in their meetings this week because it is not a forum for bilateral issues, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday.

When asked whether he had raised with his colleagues any concerns about Argentina's controversial move to expropriate almost all of Repsol's shares in YPF, Meade told reporters the G20 opted to make a broad commitment to free trade and against protectionism.

"It is not a forum that deals with specific disputes or bilateral issues so in that sense what you will see in the communique - and that reflects what was debated at the G20 level - that we remain committed as a group to free trade. ... It is not a forum for bilateral debate," Meade told reporters in a news conference. (Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Neil Stempleman)