WASHINGTON Nov 1 A G20 summit this week in
France should send a "strong signal" that Europe will follow
through on plans to overcome its sovereign debt crisis, World
Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the G20 leaders' meeting in
Cannes, France, Zoellick said Greece's call for a referendum on
a new Greek bailout plan adds to market uncertainty and if it
failed "it would be a mess".
"The euro zone deal has bought some time and the challenge
is how to use the time," said Zoellick. "It would be very
useful if the G20 leaders can send a strong signal on follow
through after the euro zone announcement so as to sustain and
build confidence," he said.
