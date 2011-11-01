WASHINGTON Nov 1 A G20 summit this week in France should send a "strong signal" that Europe will follow through on plans to overcome its sovereign debt crisis, World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the G20 leaders' meeting in Cannes, France, Zoellick said Greece's call for a referendum on a new Greek bailout plan adds to market uncertainty and if it failed "it would be a mess".

"The euro zone deal has bought some time and the challenge is how to use the time," said Zoellick. "It would be very useful if the G20 leaders can send a strong signal on follow through after the euro zone announcement so as to sustain and build confidence," he said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)