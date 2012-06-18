Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The BRICs emerging economies said on Monday they agreed to enhance their contributions to the International Monetary Fund and to explore conducting currency swaps as part of efforts to promote global financial stability.
"The leaders discussed swap arrangements among national currencies as well as reserve pooling," the group said in a statement after the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met on the margins of the G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.