PARIS Oct 15 Following is the text of the
communique issued by finance ministers and central bankers of
the Group of 20 major economies after a meeting in Paris on
Saturday.
1. We, the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank
Governors, met at a time of heightened tensions and significant
downside risks for the global economy that need to be addressed
decisively to restore confidence, financial stability and
growth.
2. We have progressed in delivering the commitments we made
three weeks ago in Washington DC. In particular, we welcome the
adoption of the ambitious reform of the European economic
governance. We also welcome the completion by Euro area
countries of the actions necessary to implement the decisions
taken by Euro area Leaders on 21 July 2011 to increase the
capacity and the flexibility of the EFSF. We look forward to
further work to maximize the impact of the EFSF in order to
avoid contagion, and to the outcome of the European Council on
October 23 to decisively address the current challenges through
a comprehensive plan. We made progress on our action plan of
coordinated policies for consideration by our Leaders at the
Cannes Summit. This action plan will encompass a set of measures
to address immediate vulnerabilities and strengthen the
foundations for a strong, sustainable and balanced growth
whereby:
- Advanced economies, taking into account different national
circumstances, will adopt policies to build confidence and
support growth, and implement clear, credible and specific
measures to achieve fiscal consolidation. Those with large
current account surpluses will also implement policies to shift
to growth based more on domestic demand. Those with large
current account deficits will implement policies to increase
national savings;
- Emerging market economies will adjust macroeconomic policies,
where needed, to maintain growth momentum in the face of
downside risks, contain inflationary pressures and
endeavor to enhance resilience in the face of volatile capital
flows; Surplus emerging market economies will accelerate the
implementation of structural reforms to rebalance demand
toward more domestic consumption, supported by continued efforts
to move toward more market-determined exchange rate systems and
achieve greater exchange rate flexibility to
reflect economic fundamentals;
- All countries will undertake further structural reforms to
raise potential growth;
- In all of our actions we will strive to foster growth, job
creation and promote social inclusion.
We remain committed to take all necessary actions to preserve
the stability of banking systems and financial markets. We will
ensure that banks are adequately capitalized and have sufficient
access to funding to deal with current risks. Central banks have
recently taken decisive actions to this end and will continue to
stand ready to provide liquidity to banks as required. Monetary
policies will maintain price stability and continue to support
economic recovery.
3. We are taking concrete steps to build a more stable and
resilient IMS to help both deal with the current stress and
promote longer-term stability. We agreed on coherent conclusions
to guide us in the management of capital flows in order to deal
with the risks and reap the benefits from cross-border capital
flows. To further reach these objectives, we agreed on an action
plan to support the development and deepening of local currency
bond markets. We welcomed the recent improvements to IMF
surveillance and will review further progress by the Cannes
Summit notably on enhancements towards a more integrated,
even-handed and effective surveillance framework, particularly
on financial sector coverage, fiscal, monetary and exchange rate
policies.
We adopted common principles for cooperation between the IMF
and Regional Financial Arrangements. As a contribution to a more
structured approach, we called on the IMF to further
consider new ways to provide on a case by case basis short-term
liquidity to countries facing exogenous, including systemic,
shocks building on existing instruments and facilities and
called on the IMF to develop concrete proposals by the Cannes
Summit. In addition, we recognize that central banks play a
major role in addressing global liquidity shocks. We committed
that the IMF must have adequate resources to fulfill its
systemic responsibilities and look forward to a discussion of
this in Cannes. We call for the full implementation of the 2010
quota and governance reform of the IMF, as agreed. We look
forward to making progress by the Cannes Summit on a
criteria-based path to broaden the SDR basket, as a contribution
to the evolution of the IMS, based on the existing criteria. We
will continue our work on assessing developments on global
liquidity, country specific analysis of drivers of reserve
accumulation, avoiding persistent exchange rates misalignments,
and the role of the SDR.
We reaffirmed our shared interest in a strong and stable
international financial system, and our support for
market-determined exchange rates. We reiterate that excess
volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates have
adverse implications for economic and financial stability.
4. We are more determined than ever to reform the financial
sector to better serve the needs of our economies. We reaffirm
our commitment to implement fully, consistently and in a
nondiscriminatory way agreed reforms on OTC derivatives, all
Basel agreements on banking regulation within agreed timelines
and reducing overreliance on external credit ratings. We
endorsed a comprehensive framework to reduce the risks posed by
SIFIs, including strengthened supervision, key attributes of
effective resolution regimes, a framework for cross-border
cooperation and recovery and resolution planning as well as
additional loss absorbency requirements for those banks
determined as SIFIs; now that the framework applicable to SIFIs
is agreed we urge the FSB to define the modalities to extend
expeditiously the framework to all SIFIs. We agreed on initial
recommendations and a work plan to strengthen regulation and
oversight of shadow banking; we welcomed the joint IMF/WB/FSB
report on financial stability issues in emerging markets and
developing economies; endorsed the FSB report and the common
principles on financial consumer protection prepared by OECD
with FSB and call for further work on implementation issues;
endorsed the progress report of the FSB OTC derivatives working
group to ensure proper coordination and sequencing, and agreed
on the importance of the work to set margining standards on
non-centrally cleared OTC derivatives; endorsed the IOSCO report
on commodity derivatives markets and called IOSCO to report on
implementation of its recommendations by end 2012. We endorsed
first recommendations by IOSCO on market integrity
and call for further work by mid-2012. We welcomed initial work
by FSB/IMF/BIS on macroprudential policy and look forward to
further work in 2012. We underscored our support for a global
legal entity identifier system which uniquely identifies parties
to financial transactions with an appropriate governance
structure representing public interest. We reaffirmed our
objective to achieve a single set of high quality global
accounting standards. We look forward to discussion of progress
made in tackling non-cooperative jurisdictions and tax havens in
Cannes. We underlined in particular the importance of
comprehensive tax information exchange and encourage competent
authorities to continue their work in the Global Forum to assess
and better define the means to improve it. We agreed on a
coordinated framework for monitoring implementation of our
financial regulation agenda, including enhanced monitoring of
Basel II, II-5 and III implementation, setting up a peer review
council for GSIFI policies, a coordination group on OTC
derivatives complementing the OTC derivatives working group, and
an ongoing monitoring and public