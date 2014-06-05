LONDON, June 5 The world's biggest security firm, Britain's G4S, reaffirmed its vow to exit controversial contracts in Israel on Thursday as protesting shareholders dominated its annual general meeting.

Still recovering from scandals including its failure to fully staff the London 2012 Olympics and overcharging the UK government on a contract to monitor criminals, G4S has been criticised for providing security at prisons in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories where activists claim Palestinians have been tortured.

G4S, which also supplies and services screening and security equipment at military checkpoints and a police station in the West Bank and Israel, has said it acts within international human rights laws but confirmed on Thursday those contracts would end when they expire between late 2014 and 2017.

Its annual meeting, which began with a demonstration outside the conference centre, was dominated by questions about the contracts, with more than a dozen protesters ejected from the event.

On Wednesday, G4S published an independent human rights and legal report into its dealings in Israel, which cleared it of any wrongdoing.

"G4S has no causal or contributory role in human rights violations," said the report, which was published on the company's website. "There are clearly human rights failings in some parts of Israel's security system, but G4S' role is far removed from their immediate causes and impact."