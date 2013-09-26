PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 26 G4S, the world's biggest security firm, will team up with French group Oberthur Technologies to bid for a 1 billion pound ($1.61 billion) contract to supply Britain's next wave of banknotes, a source familiar with the situation said.
The Bank of England has invited bids for a new 10-year contract to produce all its banknotes, which for the first time could come in plastic form if the plans are given public backing in December.
A source told Reuters that G4S, the group that drew fierce criticism last year for failing to provide enough security guards for the London Olympics, would provide services like cash handling and security alongside Oberthur's printing expertise.
G4S, which as well as cash transportation for banks and retailers runs services like prisons and immigration centres in some 125 countries, declined to comment.
Smartcard maker Oberthur could not be reached for comment and the Bank of England would not comment on the bid process.
The contract is due to start in April 2015 and includes the option of a three-year extension. The current contract is run by British firm De La Rue.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.