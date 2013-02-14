BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net result swings to profit of CHF 0.3 mln
* FY sales of 189.5 million Swiss francs ($186.59 million) up 4.9 percent on the previous year (2015: 180.6 million francs)
LONDON Feb 14 G4S PLC : * Wins two year contract extension to run UK's Medway secure training centre, which accommodates young people sentenced to periods of detention * It follows on from the current 15-year contract, and will begin in April 2013
* Verdict by High Court of the Canton of Berne has become final
NEW YORK, March 9 Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.