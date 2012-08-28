LONDON Aug 28 G4S PLC : * H1 pbita £236M** * Turnover £3,903M * Restructuring leading to a headcount reduction of 1,100 positions * £3.8BN per annum contract pipeline give US confidence in the outlook for the

group * Had around 8,000 people on the ground at olympic venues during the peak

periods * Board review of the contract has commenced with the assistance of pwc * Interim dividend of 3.42P per share