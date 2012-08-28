BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Aug 28 G4S PLC : * H1 pbita £236M** * Turnover £3,903M * Restructuring leading to a headcount reduction of 1,100 positions * £3.8BN per annum contract pipeline give US confidence in the outlook for the
group * Had around 8,000 people on the ground at olympic venues during the peak
periods * Board review of the contract has commenced with the assistance of pwc * Interim dividend of 3.42P per share
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.