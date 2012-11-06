LONDON Nov 6 G4S PLC :
* In the first nine months of 2012, overall revenues compared
to the same
period last year
* Excluding London 2012 contract, grew by 6.3% at constant
exchange rates and
by 4.1% at actual exchange rates
* Including London 2012 contract, revenues grew by 9.2% at
constant rates and
by 6.9% at actual exchange rates
* In secure solutions, organic growth was 6%
* In cash solutions, organic growth was 3% overall
* US government market and some continental European markets
are still proving
to be difficult
* UK has shown an improved performance