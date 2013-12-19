Dec 19 G4S PLC : * Statement re moj and cross government contract review * Statement re moj and cross government contract review * Has worked closely with moj and cabinet office on an extensive review of its

major contracts since July this year * Information available to G4S indicates financial exposure on court fm

contracts not expected to be material * Moj has advised G4S that ministry does not have any evidence of dishonesty in

relation to these contracts. * Information available to co indicates any financial exposure on court fm

contracts is not expected to be material to co * Continues to engage constructively with her majesty's government regarding

the electronic monitoring contracts * Source text