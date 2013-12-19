Dec 19 G4S PLC :
* Statement re moj and cross government contract review
* Statement re moj and cross government contract review
* Has worked closely with moj and cabinet office on an
extensive review of its
major contracts since July this year
* Information available to G4S indicates financial exposure on
court fm
contracts not expected to be material
* Moj has advised G4S that ministry does not have any evidence
of dishonesty in
relation to these contracts.
* Information available to co indicates any financial exposure
on court fm
contracts is not expected to be material to co
* Continues to engage constructively with her majesty's
government regarding
the electronic monitoring contracts
* Source text