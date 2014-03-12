March 12 G4S PLC : * Statement re agreement with ministry of justice * Agreement provides for a refund to MoJ of £96.4 million (excluding vat) and a reimbursement of costs totalling £12.5 million * Agreement provides for a refund to the MoJ of £96.4 million * Total settlement amount is £108.9 million (excluding vat) * Corporate renewal programme in UK business forms part of group-wide restructuring and transformation plans outlined in November 2013 * We expect this to comprise a cash payment of £75.9 million and credits for services previously provided of £33 million * Belive conclusion of this matter together corporate renewal actions will enable US to maintain position as a strategic supplier to gov't * Programme of corporate renewal in UK business is part of the co's restructuring, not anticipated to give rise to significant additional costs * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here