March 12 G4S PLC :
* Statement re agreement with ministry of justice
* Agreement provides for a refund to MoJ of £96.4 million
(excluding vat) and a
reimbursement of costs totalling £12.5 million
* Total settlement amount is £108.9 million (excluding vat)
* Corporate renewal programme in UK business forms part of
group-wide
restructuring and transformation plans outlined in November 2013
* We expect this to comprise a cash payment of £75.9 million
and credits for
services previously provided of £33 million
* Belive conclusion of this matter together corporate renewal
actions will
enable US to maintain position as a strategic supplier to gov't
* Programme of corporate renewal in UK business is part of the
co's
restructuring, not anticipated to give rise to significant
additional costs
