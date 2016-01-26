LONDON Jan 26 G4S, the world's largest security company, said on Tuesday the director at one of its British training centres for young offenders has resigned after allegations of unnecessary force and improper language.

The company, which has already fired four members of staff at the Medway Secure Training Centre in Rochester in southeast England, confirmed its director Ralph Marchant had stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Marchant, who remains an employee of the company, will be replaced on an interim basis by Ben Saunders, currently the director of G4S's Gatwick Immigration Removal Centres.

The company, which employs more than 630,000 staff worldwide, is also under scrutiny over a government contract with the British government to house asylum seekers in Middlesborough, northern England.

Its regional president Peter Neden is due to make an appearance before parliament.