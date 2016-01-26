LONDON Jan 26 G4S, the world's largest
security company, said on Tuesday the director at one of its
British training centres for young offenders has resigned after
allegations of unnecessary force and improper language.
The company, which has already fired four members of staff
at the Medway Secure Training Centre in Rochester in southeast
England, confirmed its director Ralph Marchant had stepped down
from his role with immediate effect.
Marchant, who remains an employee of the company, will be
replaced on an interim basis by Ben Saunders, currently the
director of G4S's Gatwick Immigration Removal Centres.
The company, which employs more than 630,000 staff
worldwide, is also under scrutiny over a government contract
with the British government to house asylum seekers in
Middlesborough, northern England.
Its regional president Peter Neden is due to make an
appearance before parliament.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)