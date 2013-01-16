LONDON Jan 16 G4S, the British security
firm which failed to provide enough venue guards for the London
Olympics, said it had won a meter reading contract worth at
least 150 million pounds ($241 million) with British Gas.
The world's largest security firm, which runs services from
cash transportation to protecting ports and embassies, said on
Wednesday the seven-year contract with Britain's biggest energy
supplier British Gas, owned by Centrica, would begin in
April.
G4S, which also reads meters for energy providers including
Scottish Power and E.ON, had previously run the contract for
British Gas with Siemens.
G4S endured a media and political storm in Britain last
summer over its Olympic failure, a debacle which forced army
troops to fill the staffing shortfall and later led to the exit
of two of G4S's senior management team.
G4S is expected soon to reach a financial settlement with
Olympic organisers on the contract, which is worth around 240
million pounds.
The firm has estimated the costs of drafting in military and
police personnel, as well as potential penalties, would result
in it taking a 50 million pound loss on the deal, although it is
now widely expected that the figure will be closer to 100
million pounds.