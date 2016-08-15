LONDON Aug 15 G4S, the world's largest security group, named Tim Weller as its new chief financial officer on Monday, poaching him from oilfield services company Petrofac where he held the same role.

Weller, who has been on the board of G4S since 2013, will replace Himanshu Raja who is due to step down on Oct. 1, the British company said in a statement.

"(Weller's) experience and skill will be invaluable in leading our global finance team and supporting our broader transformation programme," G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said.

G4S, a provider of manned security in prisons and cash transportation programmes, is in the middle of an overhaul after a string of high-profile contract problems in Britain.

