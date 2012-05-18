LONDON May 18 G4S, the world's biggest
security group, said John Connolly, chairman of British group
AMEC, will succeed Alf Duch-Pedersen as chairman at the
group's annual meeting on June 7.
Connolly has spent most of his career at professional
services firm Deloitte, culminating in four years as global
chairman from 2007-11.
"There are many opportunities for the group to expand its
geographic presence and to maximise the potential for outsourced
services across its key sectors," Connolly said in a statement.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Dan Lalor)