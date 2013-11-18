LONDON Nov 18 G4S, the British security firm responsible for a high-profile failure to properly staff the 2012 London Olympics, is to help deliver stewarding at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games next year.

G4S, whose reputation was badly hit after it admitted it had not recruited and trained a promised number of venue guards for the 2012 Games, forcing Britain to call in troops to help cover the shortfall, is one of 19 firms invited to work at the event.

G4S is one of a group of companies enlisted to help provide safety stewarding, games organisers said on Monday. A separate group, not including G4S, will provide venue security services, such as protection, patrols and surveillance.

All 19 companies, which have already been through a tendering process, will work alongside Scotland's police force to help keep the July 23-Aug. 3 games safe.

G4S, the world's largest security firm, has embarked on a shake-up of its business since last year's Olympics failure, with a number of top level management leaving including Chief Executive Nick Buckles, who quit after a profit warning in May.

The group has also endured other problems in Britain and is being investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office over its charging for an electronic tagging contract.

Earlier this month, its new CEO Ashley Almanza said the company had been damaged by a short-term focus and announced plans to restructure or sell 35 poorly performing businesses, tighten controls within the group and improve customer service.