LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's G4S Plc said
it won a $187 million contract to provide security services to a
gas plant in Iraq, while in Afghanistan, it renewed a contract
to provide protection to the British government.
G4S, the world's biggest security group, said the three year
deal with Basra Gas Company in Iraq included a two-year
extension option that, if exercised, would give the contract a
value of $270 million.
In Afghanistan, G4S said it would continue to provide
Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office with security services
for diplomats and officials for the next three years in a
contract extension with a value of 100 million pounds ($154.49
million).
($1 = 0.6473 pounds)
