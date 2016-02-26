LONDON Feb 26 G4S, the world's largest security company, has decided under a continuing review of its businesses to sell off its UK Children's Services division, which includes a controversial training centre for young offenders.

The company said on Friday it had commenced a process to sell the business, which includes 13 children's homes and its contracts to manage two youth training centres for the British government.

The division has come under scrutiny recently over its management of the Medway secure training centre in Rochester, Kent, where seven members of staff were suspended over allegations of using unnecessary force and improper language.

The company, which employs more than 630,000 staff worldwide, said the division reported revenues of around 40 million pounds ($55.84 million) for the year ended Dec 31. ($1 = 0.7163 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)