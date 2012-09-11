By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 G4S, the company at the
centre of a political storm over its failure to deliver enough
Olympic security staff, has been paid 90 million pounds ($144
million) of its 284 million pounds contract, and the rest will
be negotiated, Games organisers said on Tuesday.
G4S, the world's largest security group, said 16 days before
the London Games began that it could not supply a promised
10,400 venue guards.
Payments to the company were stopped on July 13, two days
after the shortfall was revealed. G4S had been paid 89-90
million pounds before that date, Paul Deighton, the head of the
London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games
told a Home Affairs Committee hearing in parliament, adding that
the rest of the contract was up for negotiation.
The security firm eventually raised 7,800 at peak times,
leaving the military to make up the shortfall.
G4S said previously it expected to make a loss on the
contract of 50 million pounds because of the failure over
staffing. Chief executive Nick Buckles is also appearing before
the same committee and will be pressed for further explanation
of the recruitment failure which has hit shares and raised
questions about its prospects on future deals.