BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
LONDON Oct 30 Two large shareholders in G4S -- Artemis and Schroders -- are set to vote against the security firm's 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) deal for Danish outsourcing firm ISS , the Sunday Telegraph reported.
The newspaper said the two shareholders, which own 2 percent and 1.35 percent of G4S's shares respectively, would join other investors which are also opposed to the deal, ahead of a Nov. 2 shareholder meeting.
Since the offer was announced, G4S, which is the world's biggest security company, has faced a backlash from some shareholders which have objected to the strategy and financing behind the deal.
Shares in the group have lost almost 13 percent since it was announced -- partly due to the dilutive impact of a proposed 2 billion pounds rights issue to help fund the deal.
Shareholder Parvus Asset Management has led opposition to the takeover, calling it "an untested vision" that it would not support.
The Sunday Telegraph said Danish investors, which in total own around 10 percent of G4S, were also thought to be sceptical and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority was set to abstain.
A spokesman for G4S declined to comment.
G4S has previously said it has received positive feedback from shareholders over the deal, which would enable the company to move into areas such as cleaning and catering. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: