* Q1 overall revenue up 7.5 pct at constant exchange rates

* Secure solutions organic growth 7 pct; Cash solutions 4 pct

* Organic growth rate expected to improve in 2012

* Shares up 3.1 pct (Recasts, adds details, CEO comment, shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, May 15 G4S, the world's biggest security firm, said a thriving resources sector across developing markets and a contract to protect punters at London's Olympic Games helped to drive a 7.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue growth.

G4S, which grabbed headlines last year when a 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) deal to buy Danish cleaning firm ISS collapsed under investor opposition, said strong growth in emerging markets had helped push organic revenue to 7 percent for the three months to March 31.

The figure was up from 4.5 percent in its last quarter and in line with expectations. Shares in the firm - the world's second largest private employer behind Wal-Mart Stores Inc - were up 3.1 percent to 275.1 pence at 0905 GMT.

"Based on recent contract awards, outsourcing trends and the group's bid pipeline, the organic growth rate is expected to continue to improve during 2012," a statement read.

G4S, which runs services from cash transportation to operating prisons around the world, is the official security provider for the 2012 Games, supplying 10,000 personnel for the event in a contract worth 200 million pounds to the firm.

The Olympics deal will earn G4S 150 million pounds of revenue in 2012 and is one of many British contracts it is starting this year. Others include running services such as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire Police and providing accommodation and transport to asylum seekers across Britain.

Strong growth in developing markets in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East also boosted revenues at both its core security division, where it won a number of contracts in oil, gas and mining sectors, and at its cash handling business.

Earlier this month the firm told Reuters it was targeting a rising number of opportunities in Africa's buoyant natural resources sector, as part of its aim to grow group revenue from 30 to 50 percent in emerging markets by 2019.

G4S added on Tuesday that budget cuts and government delays in the U.S. had continued to put pressure on its business, although its commercial market had improved.

Parts of southern Europe like Romania and Hungary remained tough, it said although Greece, dogged by political upheaval and a possible exit from the Euro, did offer up some opportunities.

"Our fast growing business last year in European cash services was Greece and clearly our biggest contingency issue would arise if the country were to leave the Euro and go back to the Drachma," G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles told reporters.

"Basically we would be involved in the whole roll out of the currency. We are not talking to anybody about that at the moment but that would be a big challenge for us."

Earlier this month, G4S rival Securitas saw its first-quarter organic sales growth slow from 2 to 1 percent as it reported an unexpected drop in profit.

G4S said it hoped to name a new Chairman by the end of June after Alf Duch-Pedersen announced his retirement in January. (Editing by Paul Sandle and Helen Massy-Beresford)