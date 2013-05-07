LONDON May 7 The world's largest security firm G4S said on Tuesday that its margins in 2013 would be lower than expected after a difficult first quarter in Europe, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

The firm, which provides services ranging from manned security guards, to cash transportation and running prisons, said that group margin was down 0.6 percent in the three months to end-March.

"The first quarter margin trends are expected to continue for the full year," the firm said in a unexpected trading update.

G4S said in March that it planned to drive growth in 2013 by increasing its presence in emerging markets, as it looked to recover from a year that was hit by a London Olympic staffing fiasco and tough European markets.

G4S said on Tuesday that challenging conditions in continental Europe and pricing pressure in its cash solutions arm, which transports and stores money for businesses, in the UK and Ireland were behind the increasing margin pressure.

The group also cited a 6 million pound ($9.3 million) charge in Africa after some clients did not pay their bills and the proposed closure of 30 prisons in the Netherlands as factors that would have an impact on the business.

Overall, revenue grew by 7.5 percent at constant exchange rates in the first quarter, the firm said, while organic growth was up 6 percent at group level, but up 12 percent in developing markets.

The firm said it now intends to include its U.S. regulated secure solutions business, which provides services to markets like nuclear power, in the sale of its high level U.S. government business.

Shares in G4S were up 19.1 percent so far in 2013, compared to the wider FTSE 100 which is up 10.6 percent.