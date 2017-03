LONDON May 7 Security firm G4S said on Tuesday that its margins in 2013 would be lower than expected after a difficult first quarter in Europe.

The firm said that group margin was down 0.6 percent in the three months to end-March due to challenging conditions in continental Europe and pricing pressure in its cash solutions business in the UK and Ireland.

"The first quarter margin trends are expected to continue for the full year," the firm said in a trading update.

Its operating margin was also hit by a 6 million pound ($9.3 million) charge in Africa and the proposed closure of 30 prisons in the Netherlands.